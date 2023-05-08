Hot air balloon lands in Kelowna neighbourhood

An unusual sight not far from downtown Kelowna Monday morning.

Jennifer Krezan captured images and video of a hot air balloon that touched down near 1519 Lakeview St., not far from Gordon Drive.

The colourful balloon made its way over the city before landing just before 8 a.m.

Krezan says she has lived in the area for the past seven years and has never seen anything quite like this, "it's just landed in the back of an apartment parking lot."

Hot air balloons float in the direction of the wind and changes in temperature can cause them to land in odd places.

Joy Klempner with Okanagan Ballooning has told Castanet in the past that landings like this one aren't unusual in the balloon business.