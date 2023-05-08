Drier conditions and warming temperatures through the week

Cindy White

The weather is expected to stabilize across the Okanagan this week.

There’s a slight chance of showers early in the week, on Monday and Tuesday. Then the weather dries out, as a high pressure system builds into the Southern Interior.

“This ridge of high pressure will begin to build on Tuesday. It’s coming from the west, from the Pacific,” explains Environment Canada meteorologist Louis Kohanyi. “It’s going to remain over the Southern Interior into the weekend and the beginning of next week.”

“The upper pattern is not going to change for a while. That’s why it’s going to get warmer and warmer every day,” he adds.

The forecast calls for highs near 20 C for the Okanagan on Monday with a 30-40 per cent chance of showers. Tuesday’s highs will also be around 20 C with lows near 8 C.

Wednesday and Thursday, expect a mix of sun and cloud with daytime temperatures around 23 C and overnight lows near 10 C.

The warming continues Friday, with highs of 28 C.

On the weekend, it will get into the 30 C territory. Saturday’s highs are predicted to reach 30 C. It could get even hotter on Sunday and next Monday, with highs of 31 C.

