Environment Canada rescinds special weather statement that had warned of possible flooding in Central Okanagan

Photo: Nicholas Johansen The mouth of Mission Creek Saturday.

While several B.C. communities have been dealing with significant flooding over the past week, the Central Okanagan may have avoided the worst of it.

Early Sunday morning, Environment Canada rescinded the special weather statement for the Central Okanagan that had previously warned of possible flooding due to heavy rains. That warning had been put in place Friday.

Thursday afternoon, Minister of Emergency Management and Climate Readiness Bowinn Ma, along with Dave Campbell of the Rive Forecast Centre, held a press conference, warning Interior residents to prepare for possible floods, following a week of record-breaking hot temperatures that caused rapid snowmelt.

While the rain came through Kelowna Friday night, the local waterways were able to handle the additional water. And the additional rain that was forecast to come Saturday afternoon never showed up.

According to Environment Canada's real-time hydrometric data, Mission Creek's discharge and water level has appeared to level off this weekend, after day-over-day increases the week prior.

And the River Forecast Centre's forecast for Mission Creek's discharge shows no concerning spikes expected over the next week.

The entire Okanagan still remains under a “flood watch” though, which was declared Tuesday.

Additionally, the Parker Cove area that has seen significant flooding from Whiteman's Creek remains under the more severe “flood warning," as officials monitor several other creeks in the area.

Environment Canada's previously issued special weather statement, warning of possible flooding, remains in effect for the West Kootenay region and Kootenay Lake. Dozens of properties in Grand Forks have been evacuated and hundreds more are on alert as the Kettle and Granby rivers rise near the city.

Kelowna's forecast calls for mainly cloudy conditions through Sunday, followed by a 30 per cent chance of showers Monday. Mainly clear skies are expected through next week, with highs in the low 20s.