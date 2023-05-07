Ukrainian fundraiser a big success

Kelowna Stands with Ukraine held a buffet-style fundraiser to help support Ukrainians fighting in the war overseas.

The event had live music, beautiful art pieces for sale, and a car giveaway for one lucky Ukrainian family.

“Something fell down from the sky for me. It’s like a present or a miracle for me. I appreciate you and the people in Canada. It’s amazing. A lot of people around us help and try to support. This is such a big support for my family. Thank you so much from all of us,” explained the mother of a young Ukrainian family new to the Okanagan.

Kelowna Stands with Ukraine tells Castanet the support from the Ukrainian community here in Canada has been nothing short of amazing.

“I really, really appreciate all people who did anything, like any donation. Any help for Ukraine right now is really, really important. Denys has done a good job with this whole organization... He invited me to participate and I just did it. It’s amazing work and I appreciate all the people who came here," said Ukrainian Artist Tetiana Hrytsenko.

“The support we got from Ukrainians who came here yesterday and today to prepare all the food. They all feel happy to work together and they all feel happy they are helping Ukraine and Ukrainian efforts, and helping to stop this war," added KSWU President Denys Storozhuk.

"For me, it’s most important to see how people unite around our organization and work for free towards this.”

With back-to-back fundraisers being completely sold out, Kelowna Stands with Ukraine says plans are in the works to host another buffet sometime this summer in hopes of raising even more money for the people who need it most.