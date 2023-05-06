Kelowna appears to have avoided significant flooding after overnight rain

Photo: Ed Burke/Nich Johansen Mission Creek from the Lakeshore Road bridge Thursday (top), and Sunday morning (bottom).

While the Okanagan remains under a flood watch Saturday, it appears the overnight rain in Kelowna didn't lead to any widespread flooding in the city.

Rain of varying intensity fell across Kelowna beginning at about 10 p.m. Friday, continuing through until Saturday morning. The precipitation came after more than a week of record-breaking high temperatures across the Interior, which has caused snowpacks to melt rapidly and fill local waterways.

But while the River Forecast Centre previously issued a flood watch for the entire Okanagan, including Kelowna's Mission Creek, and Environment Canada issued a special weather statement Friday warning of flooding in the Central Okanagan, it appears the city has avoided any significant flooding for the time being.

While Mission Creek remains high, and is flowing rapidly Saturday morning, it has not breached its banks near Lakeshore Road, where it has regularly flooded in previous years.

According to Environment Canada's real-time hydrometric data, Mission Creek's discharge and water level Saturday morning are similar to the levels seen Friday morning. Prior to Saturday, those levels had been rising consistently day over day.

But according to Environment Canada's weather statement, the region could be in for more rain later this afternoon.

“By Saturday afternoon, showers will intensify with embedded thunderstorms further increasing precipitation amounts,” Environment Canada says.

“Confidence remains low on spatial extent and intensity as the high precipitation amounts will depend on the embedded thunderstorms. Nevertheless, the threat for sudden heavy downpours and flash flooding on top of the volatile spring snowmelt conditions remains.”

Further north, the Parker Cove area on Okanagan Indian Band land has been dealing with major flooding for several days from Whiteman's Creek. Cache Creek has also seen significant flooding all week.

If you're aware of flooding in the Central Okanagan, let us know at [email protected]