Power restored following Rutland outage Saturday morning

Photo: FortisBC

UPDATE: 11 a.m.

Power has now been restored to all impacted homes in Rutland, according to FortisBC.

Close to 2,500 homes were without power Saturday morning due to "equipment damage," but as of 11 a.m., the issue has been fixed.

UPDATE: 9:30 a.m.

According to FortisBC, power has now been restored to 1,073 homes.

There still remains 1,409 homes impacted by the outage.

ORIGINAL: 9:05 a.m.

Close to 2,500 homes are without power in Rutland Saturday morning.

According to FortisBC, the outage along Rutland Road and the surrounding area began at about 8:30 a.m.

As of 9 a.m., 2,482 homes are impacted by the outage.

FortisBC has not listed a cause, and there is no estimated time of restoration at this time.