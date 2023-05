Photo: FortisBC

UPDATE: 9:30 a.m.

According to FortisBC, power has now been restored to 1,073 homes.

There still remains 1,409 homes impacted by the outage.

ORIGINAL: 9:05 a.m.

Close to 2,500 homes are without power in Rutland Saturday morning.

According to FortisBC, the outage along Rutland Road and the surrounding area began at about 8:30 a.m.

As of 9 a.m., 2,482 homes are impacted by the outage.

FortisBC has not listed a cause, and there is no estimated time of restoration at this time.