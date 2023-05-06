Kelowna Opera announces plans for their summer season

Photo: Opera Kelowna

Opera Kelowna has announced the details of its 2023 summer season that will bring performances and experiences to venues, wineries and community spaces across the valley.

The summer will kick off with two opera and musical theatre concerts by Métis soprano Melody Courage. The first showing on June 15 at Kelowna's Cathedral Church of St. Michaels and All Angels, and the second showing will be happening the following evening at Penticton's Poplar Grove Winery, which includes a three-course meal.

"I am so full of anticipation as we launch our Opera Kelowna 2023/2024 season. From our main stage production, to our educational programs and community performances, we have something for everyone to experience the beauty and excitement of this incredible artform. We cannot wait to make your heart sing," said artistic director Rosemary Thomson.

Moving into the month of August, Opera Kelowna will have a couple different events to choose from. First being the main stage production — a new and exciting take on Mozart's classic, Cosi fan tutte, which plays on back to back nights August 18 and 19 at the Kelowna Community Theatre.

Led by Canadian director Robert Herriot, this production features an all Canadian cast, including three Okanagan locals – Stephanie Tritchew, Kelly Coubrough and Mark Wells.

It updates the story’s setting to the Rocky Mountains in the 1930s, where two sisters on vacation encounter romance and hijinks.

Secondly, the month of August will include the popular Opera Under the Stars concert, which is outdoors and free to the public. This event will take place on the Aug. 3 and registration will launch in early July.

As well, Opera Kelowna plans to offer free community pop up performances at community organizations across the Okanagan Valley.

"Whether it's students, folks with long or short term financial challenges, or even people who might be trying out Opera for the first time, we've made this an option for anyone who might benefit by using it," added managing director Brianna Wells.

"Our last two offerings of pay-what-you-wish completely sold out, and we anticipate the same happening this year."