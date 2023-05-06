Kelowna cyclist upset about trash along Rail Trail

With summer just around the corner, more and more people are starting to use the Okanagan Rail Trail as a way of transportation and exercise.

But one Kelowna man is concerned about the amount of garbage and pollution he’s been seeing on his daily commute.

Andriy Ahapov says he has complained to city staff and the mayor about the situation.

"Literally to everyone I could reach out to because I was concerned and it’s just sad to see because all this litter ultimately ends up in Mill Creek… It’s been over a month with zero improvement,” he said.

“This exact same pile of garbage has been here for a very long time. Another pile of construction garbage right there, and there’s grass growing through it, so it has obviously been there for longer than a month.”

As someone who frequently uses the Okanagan Rail Trail, Ahapov says garbage is a common topic of conversation between cyclists.

“I think if it continues like this, people will be avoiding this trail. They will just stop using it. There is no pleasure in doing so, and during the heat, you could imagine the bad smell… if this trail is littered, no one is going to use it,” added Ahapov.

The City of Kelowna says it is very busy in the summer, responding to anywhere from 30 to 70 service calls a day throughout the community.

“I think all city employees are quite dedicated to serving the community the best we can with what we've got,” said bylaw services manager Kevin Mead, noting that calls increase in the spring and summer.

“Obviously, with the increase in population there’s an increase in public activity, and we do what we can to manage that, like I said, on a triage basis to make sure we get to the biggest need first.”

People caught illegally dumping waste in B.C. can be fined anywhere from $100 to $2,000.