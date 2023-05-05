Track Okanagan Lake's rise to 'full pool' on Castanet

Photo: Castanet

The spring melt is here and Okanagan Lake has started its slow climb back to “full pool.”

After emptying the lake through the Penticton dam in preparation for a winter’s worth of snowmelt, creeks have surged and the lake is rising.

Castanet's lake level tracker allows you to follow the daily lake level and compare it to previous years. The graph shows data from Environment Canada plotted daily.

The lake level and temperature can also be found year-round at our weather section.

Okanagan Lake was drawn down lower than usual to compensate for the deep snowpacks this year. It is now rising quickly, but is well below full pool.