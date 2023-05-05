Pickup truck crashed through Kelowna CIBC Friday afternoon

Photo: Rob Gibson A black truck crashed into the CIBC bank near Orchard Park mall Friday afternoon.

A pickup truck has crashed into a bank near Kelowna's Orchard Park mall Friday afternoon.

The black Ford pickup crashed into the west side of the CIBC building Friday just before 2 p.m., embedding the front half of the vehicle through an office window.

No one inside the building was injured and the senior man behind the wheel also walked away from the crash.

The driver said he was wearing sandals at the time and his foot slipped from the brake pedal to the gas. He said he was just thankful no one was hurt.

An employee at the bank said this is the third time in her memory that a vehicle has driven through the west side of the building.

The bank has closed down for the day. The Kelowna Fire Department and the RCMP remain on scene.