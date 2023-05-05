Extension of Casorso multi-use path to begin next week

Photo: Castanet/file

Construction on extension of the Casorso Road multi-use pathway is scheduled to begin Monday.

The work is scheduled to take place between KLO and Barrera roads.

It will be a continuous, protected corridor leading from the Cawston/Rail Trail corridor to the Mission Greenway, Capital News Centre and H2O Centre.

"This new corridor will close the gap in the existing north-south protected biking network by extending the Ethel/Casorso ATC (active transportation corridor) linking downtown to Pandosy and the Lower Mission," said senior project manager Derek Coring.

"It will give people biking and walking better access to major destinations like Okanagan College, Casorso Elementary school, Rotary Beach and the Mission Creek Greenway."

Casorso will be closed during construction, beginning between KLO and Lanfranco roads. When that work is complete, closures will move south on a block-by-block basis.

Construction is expected to take place between 7 a.m. and 5 p.m. weekdays with completion scheduled for the end of September.

The $4.4 million project is being funded in part by a $2.19 million federal government grant and another $500,000 BC Active Transportation Infrastructure grant.