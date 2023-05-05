March held in Kelowna for missing and murdered Indigenous women, girls

Photo: Wayne Moore 15th annual march for missing and murdered Indigenous women stop at Kelowna courthouse Friday.

Hundreds of people turned out to march through the streets of Kelowna Friday for the 15th annual march for missing and murdered Indigenous women, girls and two-spirit people.

Marchers started and finished at the Ki-Low-Na Friendship Society with a stop at the Kelowna courthouse.

Many of the participants wore red and carried signs and pictures with the names of some of the missing Indigenous women. In many Indigenous cultures, the colour red is the only colour spirits can see, so by wearing red, they are calling back the spirits of the missing and murdered Indigenous women and girls.

“We’re human and we need to be valued,” said Edna Terbasket, executive director of the Ki-Low-Na Friendship Society.

Events like today's help raise awareness and keep National Truth and Reconciliation top of mind, says Terbasket.

"With truth and reconciliation, this is opening and offering up opportunities for government to really pay attention and step it up. Because we're not going to be quiet."

Terbasket says she hopes all levels of government will commit to helping ease the suffering of suffering Indigenous families.

"The families that are going through that trauma of not knowing and our people have been so impacted by the whole colonization process."

Indigenous women and girls are murdered or go missing at a rate 12 times higher than the rest of society.

On the eve of King Charles' coronation, Terbasket says she won't be tuning in.

"I won't be waking up tonight and turning my TV on. I'm gonna sleep and take a pass on that," says Terbasket.