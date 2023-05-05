Kelowna's unemployment rate second lowest in red-hot Canadian labour market

Photo: The Canadian Press

Kelowna’s metropolitan area had the second lowest unemployment rate in Canada last month.

According to Statistics Canada’s monthly Labour Force Survey report released on Friday, Kelowna’s jobless rate dropped two-tenths of a percent to 3.2% in April, making it the lowest in the nation. Only Quebec City, at 1.7, is lower among Canada’s 37 metropolitan areas.

Central Okanagan’s unemployment rate has been dropping steadily since November, when it checked in at 4.9%. The last time the region’s jobless rate was this low was in January 2019, when it was 3.1%.

Thompson Okanagan’s unemployment rate dropped three-tenths of a percentage point to 4.4%.

The national unemployment rate held steady at 5% for the fifth consecutive month, which could actually cause the Bank of Canada to raise interest rates again. If the labour market continues to hum, it will be tough to get inflation down to the targeted 2%.

Employment rose by 41,000 jobs in April, but all the gains were in part-time work. Meanwhile, wage growth outpaced inflation.

In a client note sent out Friday morning, BMO chief economist Douglas Porter said the latest jobs report once again shows “no evidence that the labour market is softening at all.

“… If this persists through the spring, the Bank of Canada may yet be forced to rethink its rate pause, especially with the housing market showing signs of reviving."

The Bank of Canada paused its interest rate hiking cycle earlier this year, encouraged by slowing inflation. With its key interest rate sitting at 4.5%, higher borrowing costs should force people and businesses to pull back on spending, and employers to rethink their hiring plans.

But so far the labour market has remained resilient, despite previous forecasts for the economy predicting a slowdown to start the year.

The central bank has been warning that a tight labour market will make it more difficult to get inflation back to its target, as higher wages could put upward pressure on prices.

— with files from The Canadian Press