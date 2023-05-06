City of Kelowna realized a $12 million operating surplus in 2022

Photo: file photo

The City of Kelowna amassed a nearly $12 million surplus in 2022.

Finance director Joe Sass says the $11.961 million surplus comes from city operating budgets that were not completely spent during the 2022 fiscal year.

The city has the ability to do what it wants with the surplus monies, but typically, they are disbursed among a number of different reserve accounts.

"We have the discretion to recommend to council where we think the surpluses should go.

"We look at all of the reserve balances and figure out the ones we think are under pressure or likely to be exhausted and we top those up to a tolerable amount, then look at council priorities and future pressures."

The city's audit committee, which includes members of council, the finance department and outside auditor has recommended five reserves for the surplus to go. These include:

Equalization reserves $1,285,000

Major Recreation $5,000,000

Land Acquisition & Partnerships $4,500,000

Council Strategic Fund $1,000,000

Accumulated Surplus $176,967

Reserve funds must be used for the purpose in which they were intended, meaning land acquisition reserve funds could not be used for roadwork as an example.

The accumulated surplus, which will have a balance of $5 million if council agrees to the surplus appropriations is an unappropriated fund, meaning it can be used for any purpose.

Sass says those funds are usually used in emergency situations, such as flooding or the COVID-19 pandemic.

Council is expected to endorse the surplus dispersal Monday.