Phase 1 of $55-million project has been calming Mill Creek during rapid snowmelt

Phase 1 of a $55-million project to manage flooding on Mill Creek was fully completed last month, just in time for the rapid snowmelt that's been occurring across the province over the past week.

For the past 45 years, Mill Creek has been diverted through a culvert, from a spot along the Rail Trial, under the entire city and into Mission Creek, to ease the pressure on the creek that runs through downtown Kelowna.

Improvement upgrades began on the diversion structure in winter 2021, to increase the size of the structure, make it more efficient and manage debris better.

Phase 1 of the three-phase project has now been fully completed, and over the past week, it's been managing the rush of snowmelt coming down from nearby mountains.

“The challenge that we've seen is that the design capacity of the old structure, which was supposed to be a 200-year facility, actually has been overcome four times in the past 10 years,” said Rod MacLean, manager of utility planning at the City of Kelowna.

“The modernizing has to do with widening the entire facility, which slows the water down, brings the water level down a little bit.

“So far we've had it fully operational here during freshet for the first time for about a week now and we're getting very positive results.”

Over the past several years, particularly in the springs of 2017, 2018 and 2020, Mill Creek has seen periods of significant flooding which has damaged homes and city infrastructure. With rain in the forecast through the weekend, the Okanagan is currently under a flood watch.

MacLean says prior to the recent improvement project, the recent rapid snowmelt would likely have caused debris problems at the diversion structure. But the new work has improved how the structure deals with debris of all sizes.

“The quick melt, we call it 'flashy' but basically it means it's going up and down in level, which loosens up branches and debris and brings it down,” he said.

Phase 2 of the project, which MacLean says may begin this summer, or next year, will raise the nearby Rail Trail and widen the diversion area even further, slowing down Mill Creek more.

“In a major, major event, like a climate change-type event that we're looking at, it will slow the water down even more and allow the facility to be operated safely,” MacLean said.

Phase 3 of the $55-million will take place at the outlet into Mission Creek.