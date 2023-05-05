RDCO closes Gordon Dr. underpass along Mission Creek due to rising water concern

Photo: Google Maps

The Gordon underpass along Mission Creek Greenway, just north of the H2O Centre, has been closed as the Regional District of Central Okanagan is concerned about rising water levels along the Mission Creek Greenway.

"The RDCO urges visitors to respect any barricades and closure signs posted at these locations as they will remain closed until waters recede. We are closely monitoring other underpasses and sections along the Mission Creek Greenway as the BC River Forecast Centre indicates that creeks are expected to rise due to rainfall over the weekend," states a news release from the RDCO.

Pedestrians and cyclists are asked to use caution and only cross Gordon Drive when it is safe, while motorists are also asked to watch for Greenway users crossing the road in this area while the underpass trails are closed.

Regional Parks staff are continuing to monitor creek levels along the Mission Creek Greenway and Scenic Canyon regional park recreational corridor.

The RDCO wants to remind residents that during spring runoff water levels in area creeks may rise unexpectedly and creek banks may become slippery and dangerous for people and pets.

Boaters are also reminded to watch for floating debris on Okanagan Lake as well.