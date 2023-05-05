Thunderstorm watch lifted in Okanagan, risk of flood remains

Photo: Madison Erhardt Mission Creek

UPDATE 5:50 p.m.

Environment Canada has lifted its thunderstorm watch for the Okanagan and Boundary.

A special weather statement remains in place for the region, warning of heavy rain that could contribute to worsening flood conditions.

UPDATE 12:20 p.m.

The province's Emergency Management and Climate Readiness ministry is urging interior residents to prepare for potential flooding ahead of heavy rains forecast for the area beginning today and continuing through much of the weekend.

"Warm temperatures in the Interior have accelerated snowmelt and caused increased pressure on rivers and creeks," the agency says in a news release.

"The situation is expected to worsen as rainfall and thundershowers are forecast for Friday and Saturday which increases the likelihood of flooding."

Residents in the Southern Interior are urged to remain vigilant and have a plan in place, including a go-bag with essential items such as a first aid kit, medication, food, water and important documents.

As of noon Friday, flood warnings are in effect for a number of areas including:

Boundary, including Kettle River, Granby River and surrounding rivers and streams;

Whiteman Creek;

Lower Thompson, including Cache Creek, Deadman River, Criss Creek, Bonaparte River and areas around Cache Creek and Skeetchestn.

Flood watches are in effect for:

Similkameen, Okanagan, Salmon River;

Middle Fraser including plateau areas around Quesnel, Williams Lake, Lhoosk'uz Dene (including Baker Creek, Cottonwood River, San Jose River) and surrounding areas;

West Kootenay;

East Kootenay;

Nazko River and West Road River.

High streamflow advisories are in effect for:

Coquihalla River;

Nicola, Shuswap tributaries;

Upper Fraser including plateau areas around Prince George (including Chilako River, Chuchinka River, Salmon River and surrounding areas);

Skeena Region including the Bulkley River and surrounding tributaries;

Quesnel and Upper Fraser.

Environment Canada also issued heavy rain special weather statements for:

Central Okanagan, including Kelowna;

South Okanagan, including Penticton and Arrow Lakes;

Slocan Lake;

Boundary;

West Kootenay;

Kootenay Lake.

The province has deployed more than 200,000 sandbags to communities in the region.

The Ministry of Transportation and Infrastructure is also monitoring water levels for any impacts to the highway network.

ORIGINAL STORY 10:50 a.m.

Environment Canada is warning of the potential for heavy storm activity across the entire Southern Interior, including the Okanagan Valley.

A series of alerts from the national weather agency warn of heavy rains possibly contributing to escalating floods and mudslides and the potential for severe thunderstorm activity.

"New flooding, exacerbation of existing flooding and mudslides are possible from heavy rainfall on melting mid-high elevation snowpacks," Environment Canada said in a special weather statement.

"Showers at times heavy will develop today as the first of multiple systems arrives."

Showers in the afternoon are expected to intensify with thunderstorms possibly increasing rainfall amounts.

While the intensity of rainfall depends on the "embedded thunderstorms," Environment Canada says the threat of sudden heavy downpours and flash flooding on top of volatile spring snowmelt remains.

Strong winds could also accompany thunderstorm activity in some regions of the Southern Interior.

Rainfall is expected to begin Friday afternoon and continue through much of Saturday with amounts varying depending on the region.

With the potential for flooding along rivers, creeks and streams, people in low lying areas or areas prone to flooding can pick up sandbags at most local firehalls.