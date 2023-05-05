Potential for heavy rains and thunderstorms later today in the Central and South Okanagan

Photo: Madison Erhardt Mission Creek

Environment Canada is warning of the potential for heavy storm activity across the entire Southern Interior, including the Okanagan Valley.

A series of alerts from the national weather agency warn of heavy rains possibly contributing to escalating floods and mudslides and the potential for severe thunderstorm activity.

"New flooding, exacerbation of existing flooding and mudslides are possible from heavy rainfall on melting mid-high elevation snowpacks," Environment Canada said in a special weather statement.

"Showers at times heavy will develop today as the first of multiple systems arrives."

Showers in the afternoon are expected to intensify with thunderstorms possibly increasing rainfall amounts.

While the intensity of rainfall depends on the "embedded thunderstorms," Environment Canada says the threat of sudden heavy downpours and flash flooding on top of volatile spring snowmelt remains.

Strong winds could also accompany thunderstorm activity in some regions of the Southern Interior.

Rainfall is expected to begin Friday afternoon and continue through much of Saturday with amounts varying depending on the region.

With the potential for flooding along rivers, creeks and streams, people in low lying areas or areas prone to flooding can pick up sandbags at most local firehalls.