Pedestrian struck at car wash in Kelowna

Photo: Brayden Ursel Car wash at corner of Harvey Ave. and Pandosy St.

UPDATE 9:08 a.m.

An RCMP officer at the scene says a 30-year-old male pedestrian, of no fixed address, was struck by a pickup as it was leaving the wand wash.

The man was transported to hospital. The extent of his injuries are unknown at this time.

ORIGINAL 8:47 a.m.

Kelowna RCMP is on scene at a car wash on the corner of Harvey Avenue and Pandosy Street Friday morning after a pedestrian was struck by a vehicle.

Mounties tell Castanet the collision appears to have happened at the car wash and the pedestrian has been taken to hospital with unknown injuries.

"The investigation is in its early stages and police are asking the public to stay out of the area. There is no danger to the public," states a news release from Kelowna RCMP.

Police are also asking anyone who may have witnessed the incident or anyone with video or dashcam images to contact the Kelowna RCMP non-emergency line at 250-762-3300 and reference the file number 2023-24158.