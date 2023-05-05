Kelowna's Cherry Blossom Triathlon returns this weekend

Triathlon season is kicking off in the Okanagan with the return of Kelowna’s 8th annual Cherry Blossom Triathlon on Sunday.

Amateur athletes will compete in a 700 metre swim, a 22 kilometre bike and a five kilometre run.

Event director Cory Krist is expecting one of the biggest events to date, and he says athletes are excited about the return of the local sprint triathlon.

“This is actually the only triathlon left in Kelowna and it’s one of the first triathlons of the season, so we have a lot of people that are coming from all over," he said.

He says training for a triathlon can be a gruelling experience, but that it all pays off when you cross the finish line.

"Everyone has their little pitfalls as they’re working up towards the event, definitely a few hours a week is kind of minimum in terms of getting through a sprint triathlon. Some athletes are training for bigger races this season and they’re putting in a lot more hours than that."

Training is the hardest part.

"It’s the journey getting to race day and then race day is the award… The sport is enjoyable, but not always on your own, so the community really brings a lot of value to going out, and you know, doing endurance sports day in and day out.”

While most people would consider completing a triathlon a big win in itself, there will be at least 250 athletes battling it out for top prize.

“Last year’s champion was Martin Karon from Penticton. I’m hoping he returns to defend his title. I will say we do have a lot of really talented local athletes, a lot from the Kelowna Triathlon Club…there’s a lot of talent that you never know who’s going to show up and when we have athletes coming from all over the west, it’s really anyone’s race.”

The record-time to beat will be 59 minutes and 38 seconds, which was recorded by Jeff Symonds in 2018.

The swim will be happening in the pool at the H20 Adventure and Fitness Centre, and the run and bike routes can be found here.

The City of Kelowna has also announced that there will be road lane closures to accommodate the racers taking part in the event.