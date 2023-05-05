Photo: Kelowna Pipe Band The Kelowna Pipe Band celebrates its centennial in 2023.

They’ve been making music together for 100 years.

The Kelowna Pipe Band celebrates its centennial this weekend with a special parade through downtown Kelowna on Saturday.

“Starting at 10 a.m. we are parading down Bernard. We have the Kelowna Pipe Band as well as nine other pipe bands from across the BC Interior,” explains drummer and band manager Miriam Campbell. “We will be parading down from The Sails, up to St. Paul Street and then as one big mass band we will parade back.”

The Kelowna Pipe Band was founded in 1923 as a community band. In 1926, when the Legion opened, they joined with the Legion to become the Kelowna Legion Pipe Band.

“In the early 2000s we separated from the Legion and became our own not-for-profit society, as we are known today as the Kelowna Pipe Band Society,” said Campbell.

Currently, there are 20 active members ranging in age from early 20s to mid-80s. The band features bagpipes and drums and can be seen and heard at many events around Kelowna and the Okanagan. They’re easy to spot in their black coats and distinctive Princess Mary Stewart tartan kilts.

“We have full wool kilts with our wool socks, dress shirts, vests, black jackets–the whole getup,” adds Campbell.

To accommodate the parade, Bernard Avenue will be closed from The Sails to St. Paul Street from approximately 9 a.m. until 11:30 a.m. on Saturday. Abbott Street will also be closed during this time from Leon Avenue to The Sails.

Flaggers will be present at all intersections to help direct traffic. Bernard Avenue crossroads including Water Street, Pandosy Street and Ellis Street will be open for east and west traffic when there are gaps in the parade.

Parking will be restricted along the parade route on Bernard Avenue starting at 7 a.m. and courtesy towing will be arranged to side streets or the Kerry Park parking lot.

Thanks to a grant of $4,500 from the City of Kelowna, the band is also putting on a showcase at Waterfront Park.

“In the afternoon, the Island Stage, beginning at 1 p.m, is free and open to the public. It’s a fun, family event and I just encourage people to come out,” says Campbell.