Kelowna woman spots a dozen packages of meat floating in Fascieux Creek

Photo: Cindy Stratychuk Grocery store meat tossed in water near Richter St.

With the high cost of food these days you wouldn't expect to see cuts of steak, chicken and pork tossed away like garbage.

Cindy Stratychuk says she was walking to work along Fascieux Creek on Wednesday morning when she spotted what she thought was a bunch of garbage in the water behind a grocery store on Richter Street.

"There had to be at least a dozen packages of meat plus some cans and bottles and things and it was just thrown into the water."

Stratychuk says she was so upset took a photo and shared it with Castanet and called the City of Kelowna to let them know about the mess.

"It's disgusting, people just don't care about the cleanliness and the safety of the nature that we have," she said. "Some people are struggling to pay for food and to see this just tossed into the creek like that was shocking. Food is expensive."

Stratychuk says by the time she was walking home later that day, the mess had been cleaned up.

"I really do believe that it was stolen and dumped. They were probably being chased and they just dumped it and ran, because it would have been hard to run with that much meat," she said.