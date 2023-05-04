Increase in grandparent scam in Central Okanagan

Photo: Contributed

Kelowna RCMP are issuing a warning to people after an unusual spike in what is known as the grandparent scam.

Police say they received a dozen complaints about the scam on Thursday alone.

Those calling police say they are receiving a call advising that their grandchild is in police custody and, in order for him or her to be released, the grandparent is required to send a large sum of money.

"Sometimes the culprit will attempt to attend the victim's residence in order to collect the required amount, or try and meet them at a neutral location," said RCMP Const. Mike Della-Paolera.

RCMP remind people if they receive a call from someone asking for money and identifying themselves as a police officer, lawyer or court representative to hang up immediately and call the RCMP non-emergency line at 250-762-3300.

"These types of call far too often target seniors in our community.

"We encourage anyone who may have been a victim of a call of this nature to contact the police."

The CRTC website also offers tips on how to deal with nuisance and unwanted calls from people who claim to provide services or products.