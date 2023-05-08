Phase 2 of commercial development at The Ponds on the table

Photo: Contributed

Kelowna city council will be asked to approve a development permit for the second phase of a commercial development in The Ponds neighbourhood.

Construction of the first phase began last summer.

Callahan Property Group is proposing five single-storey buildings, three fronting onto Frost Road as part of the next phase of the commercial node.

They would comprise 3,340 square metres of combined commercial space.

It would include 106 parking stalls to go along with 242 stalls within the first phase. Short and long-term bicycle parking spaces will also be included along with an end-of-trip bicycle facility with showers, toilets, sinks and storage lockers.

The property was identified as mixed-use/commercial when the area structure plan for The Ponds was adopted in 2007.

"The objective was to establish a conveniently located village centre of a scale sufficient to provide commercial services to meet the day-to-day needs of residents throughout the neighbourhood," planning staff indicate while supporting the application.