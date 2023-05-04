Big White resident chronicles melting snow over 24 hour period

Photo: Liz Say The melt is on at Big White.

A Big White resident who has been recording the snow on the mountain for years is sharing an example of just how much snow can melt in 24 hours when the temperature rises.

"I do like chronicling the snow throughout the winter. So now we're doing the opposite but my measuring stick keeps falling over," said Liz Say.

Environment Canada says Kelowna reached 28.7 C on Wednesday, with an overnight low of 11.9 C.

Say took two photos 24 hours apart, showing the rapid pace of melt on the hill.

"I'm no meteorologist or scientist, but I would say that we have a lot more snow melting at a faster rate than last year," she said.

"Obviously, my example is a little bit of a cheat because it's on my concrete patio. So the melt rate will be slightly higher. But the sound of dripping when you shut your eyes up here sounds like a rainstorm."

Environment Canada issued a special weather statement for the Okanagan on Thursday afternoon.

The statement says the possibility of heavy rain over the next two days could result in flooding and an increased risk of mudslides throughout the Okanagan, Boundary and West Kootenay.