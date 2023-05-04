'Spectacular' cloud formation spotted over Kelowna

Photo: Sonia Apostoliuk Cumulonimbus clouds side by side over Kelowna Thursday evening.

Castanet reader Sonia Apostoliuk captured a unique weather pattern from the balcony of her downtown Kelowna condo Wednesday evening.

"It just got bigger and bigger. It was dramatic. It looks a little bit like an explosion or a volcano happening," said Apostoliuk.

"Lovely photo," Environment Canada meteorologist Terri Lang reacted.

"These are two thunderstorm clouds (the technical term is cumulonimbus) side by side. What is happening is that the precipitation falling out of the clouds is evaporating (what we call Virga) before it hits the ground and is being blown by the winds above the hills/mountains, giving it that sweeping motion below the clouds."

Apostoliuk says the weather pattern lasted about 20 minutes and happened at approximately 6:20 p.m. Wednesday.

"It was spectacular," she said.

While the cloud formation may have been spectacular it could also have been problematic, said Lang.

"These types of storms are famous for producing what we call 'dry lightning.' The clouds are energetic enough to form lightning, but the lower levels of the atmosphere are so dry that any rain coming out of these clouds evaporates. They can be the cause of wildfires."