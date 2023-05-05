Industry, law enforcement trying to clamp down on contraband tobacco

Photo: RCMP A contraband cigarette bust on April 29.

BC Crime Stoppers is working to expose the connection between organized crime and contraband cigarettes in the Okanagan.

Executives from the tobacco industry and law enforcement will take part in a special training conference this weekend at the Kelowna Ramada Hotel focused on contraband tobacco and organized crime.

Danny Fournier, manager of illicit trade prevention at Rothmans, Benson & Hedges and former Quebec Provincial Police officer will be giving the keynote address.

The event is not open to the public.

1.5 million contraband cigarettes were seized by North Okanagan RCMP in Vernon back in January of 2023. Earlier this week, West Kelowna RCMP seized 30,310 packs of cigarettes, along with illegal cannabis, weapons, cash, and money-counting machines. RCMP investigators believe these busts are connected to a sophisticated cigarette trafficking operation.

"In one year, law enforcement agencies seized more than five million illegal cigarettes in BC," said Weldon LeBlanc, executive director, BC Crime Stoppers.

According to experts like Danny Fournier, the purchase of illegal cigarettes funds organized crime. Contraband tobacco sales is a growing problem throughout British Columbia. Fournier said local busts show the Okanagan is a hot spot for the issue.

“Our focus is to increase public awareness of the connection of contraband tobacco to organized crime; and, to disrupt the manufacturing and distribution of illegal tobacco,” LeBlanc says.

BC Crime Stoppers encourages the general public to report anyone selling contraband tobacco.