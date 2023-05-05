Knowles Heritage Park to host permanent memorial to Kelowna crane collapse

Photo: Castanet

Plans are in motion for a permanent memorial to honour the lives that were lost in Kelowna's July 2021 downtown crane collapse.

The North Okanagan Labour Council, along with the City of Kelowna, will be overseeing the installation of the memorial in Knowles Heritage park, expected to be completed by the end of the year.

The announcement was first made at this year's National Day of Mourning ceremony at Ben Lee Park.

In an interview this week, North Okanagan Labour Council vice president Kelly Hutchinson told Castanet they've hired engineering company Ecora come up with a design for the memorial.

Hutchinson said his group has been getting donation offers for a memorial since shortly after the incident in 2021.

"But we didn’t feel it was appropriate to take the money until consulting with the families," he said. "The consensus of the families is they want a place where they can go to remember that's just a little bit removed from the site itself but not too far away from the community."

The city has dedicated a quadrant of Knowles Heritage park on Bernard Avenue and Ethel Street to the project. Hutchinson says the permanent memorial will also be in place for any future tragedies that may occur.

"There are a lot of lives lost in the construction industry and this is a reminder of worker safety in general," he added.

Ecora is already hard at work creating a 3D rendering of the memorial. NOLC is hoping to reveal those detailed plans to the public by June.

"There’s lots that’s been proposed by the family… Just designs that go up into the sky with some ideas that show the ripple effect of what happened. There may be some water features, there’s a few things being tossed around.”

The Roofing Contractors Association of B.C. is donating $12,000 towards the memorial, with NOLC planning a crowdfunding fundraiser following the design reveal.

The goal is to raise $100,000 for the design in memory of workers Cailen Vilness, Jared Zook, Eric Stemmer, Patrick Stemmer and Brad Zawislak.