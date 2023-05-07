Balancing Kelowna infrastructure needs no 'walk in the park'

Photo: Colin Dacre

Kelowna city council will get a sneak peak at the city's needs when it comes to parks over the next decade when it meets Monday morning.

The workshop is the latest in a series of presentations seeking council input into what will make up this year's 10-Year Capital Plan.

Council has already looked at a specific presentation on the Parkinson Rec Centre and building planning and will review transportation planning later this month before eventually adopting the new 10-year plan later this summer.

According to the current 10-Year Capital Plan, $248 million in capital investment is forecast over the next 10 years.

"However, we know that is expected to grow due to inflationary pressures and increased parkland acquisition costs," a staff report states.

"Aging parks assets and evolving user needs are also contributing to increased investment pressure in the parks cost centre."

The city provides more than 220 parks at the present time classed as city-wide, recreation, community, neighbourhood and linear.

But, as staff indicate, there are many competing infrastructure needs, including 400 projects and programs across 12 different cost centres, the largest of those being transportation (17%), buildings (17%) and parks (14%).

"Difficult decisions need to be made to optimize spending to provide the most value to the community."

The current 10-Year Capital Plan is costed out at $2.37 billion, of which $1.63 billion have municipal funding through either taxation or reserves, provincial or federal funding tied to them.