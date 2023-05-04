Spring surge means more people are looking for homes that are not there

Photo: Contributed

Benchmark prices for all types of housing in the Central Okanagan shot up significantly in April, as high demand picks up during the spring season.

According to statistics released Thursday by Association of Interior Realtors, the benchmark for a single-family home in the region jumped 5% from March to April, checking in at $1,051,100. Meanwhile, the townhouse price increased 2% to $717,000, and the condominium/apartment mark rose 7.2% to $528,100.

In the North Okanagan, the single-family benchmark also rose sharply, moving up 5% from March to $764,400.

The number of sales across the entire AIR region increased slightly from March, going from 1,207 to 1,226, but demand is starting to surge.

“After a sluggish start to the year we are seeing buyer optimism returning as the busy spring market has arrived,” AIR president Chelsea Mann said in a press release. “Buyers who hit pause on their real estate ventures amid rising interest rates last year have started to resume their searches with different expectations in mind.”

The number of single-family homes on the market in the Central Okanagan last month increased slightly to 896, but that is 226 more than were on the market in April 2022.

There were 2,362 new listings in April across the entire AIR region, which is 41.5% more than last year at that time, but it is still not enough for buyers.

“The chronic lack of supply has been a common theme for the last few years, with new listings simply not hitting the market as actively to meet the demand of growing communities,” Mann said.

“The limited housing stock makes it really challenging for motivated buyers to find what they are looking for within their price range.”