Environment Canada warns against the possibility of heavy rain, flooding and mudslides

Photo: OKIB Parker Cove

Environment Canada issued a special weather statement for the Okanagan on Thursday afternoon.

The statement says the possibility of heavy rain over the next two days could result in flooding and an increased risk of mudslides throughout the Okanagan, Boundary and West Kootenay.

The area covered by the special statement includes the Central Okanagan, Penticton, the Boundary, Arrow Lakes - Slocan Lake, West Kootenay, Kootenay Lake and Highway 3 - Paulson Summit to Kootenay Pass.

"New flooding, exacerbation of existing flooding, and mudslides are possible from heavy rainfall on melting mid-high elevation snowpack. Showers at times heavy will develop on Friday as the first of multiple systems embedded in the flow arrives," said Environment Canada.

Showers are expected to intensify by Friday afternoon with the possibility of thunderstorms potentially increasing the amount of precipitation over the Central Okanagan.

"Confidence remains low on spatial extent and intensity as the high precipitation amounts will depend on the embedded thunderstorms. Nevertheless, the threat for sudden heavy downpours and flash flooding on top of the volatile spring snowmelt conditions remains," states the special weather statement.

Environment Canada says rainfall warnings may be issued as the weather models provide a clearer picture of where and how much rain could fall in the next 48 hours.