Tourism operators gearing up for busy Okanagan summer

Tourism season in Kelowna is fast approaching and people working in the industry are predicting a rise in travel and a return to pre-pandemic levels.

“We are back to two million visitors a year, but what we’re seeing is hotel occupancies still aren’t quite up to where they used to be," said Tourism Kelowna president and CEO Lisanne Ballantyne.

"The spending level of tourists when they come to beautiful places like this, is now getting back to pre-pandemic levels, in fact surpassing in some areas. The numbers have changed, but consumer behavior has also changed."

International travel is expected to grow in the coming months, but Ogopogo Parasail tells Castanet the majority of local tourists come from either B.C. or Alberta. He expects that to continue this year.

“Domestic travel did go through the roof… Friends that would normally go on a holiday to Hawaii or Mexico weren’t taking those holidays but still had the budget to go out and have fun with the family. So, what better place to go to than Kelowna,” Weller explained.

“You’ve got the lake, you’ve got the sunshine, you’ve got the beautiful golf courses. I think people are just gravitating to not spending as much money and staying local and keeping money, you know, in B.C.”

According to Tourism Kelowna, incoming travel last year had an economic impact of $2.1 billion, and with a little cooperation from the weather, as well as a quiet wildfire season, Tourism Kelowna believes that number should continue to grow.

“We had over $443 million of spending coming into the market directly from visitors last year. That was directly generating about 13,000 jobs," added Ballantyne.

"So altogether, it’s a massive multi-billion dollar industry and a driver for not only the Kelowna area, but throughout the valley.”

As tourism picks up this summer, people will be looking to see the sights, taste the wine, and enjoy all the activities Kelowna has to offer.