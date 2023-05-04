Kelowna resident tries to put out growing fire Thursday morning

Madison Erhardt

A Kelowna resident living along Mills Road says he tried to put out a suspicious fire next to his home early Thursday morning.

Sean Redlich tells Castanet that the fire started around 1:30 a.m.

"The night before, there were homeless people who had a little campfire, and we had called the fire department on them, but they had scattered before they arrived. Then, last night, my girlfriend heard something, and sure enough, she yelled 'fire,' and I grabbed the fire extinguisher."

Redlich ran outside to attempt to put the fire out, but it grew out of control, "and then the fire department got there."

He says he is concerned it will happen again.

"It's just a matter of time. It's not the first time, it's not the second time, and it's definitely not going to be the last time. I have come home before late at night, and they are just on the sidewalk under the influence of drugs or in the process of doing drugs, and they have got little campfires all over the place there. Something needs to be done before the consequences are more dire than that."