Non-profit struggles to keep up with growth of Kelowna homeless camp

Madison Erhardt

The Kelowna Gospel Mission's outreach team says they are struggling to meet the needs of the growing homeless population in the city.

Outreach manager JoAnne McKenzie says the designated camping site along the rail trail has nearly quadrupled in size in terms of number of tents over the last year.

On April 30 2022, the Kelowna Gospel Mission's outreach team recorded a total of 18 tents, 93 people, and handed out a total of 88 meals.

On April 30, 2023, the outreach team recorded a total of 68 tents, with 174 people, and served 180 meals.

The team was forced to cancel dinner service to those on the street at the end of last year.

"We have an annual budget, and we blew our budget in our first quarter of the year. Just the cost and the number of people. It has grown so much. You can imagine what July is going to be," McKenzie said.

Heather Friesen lends a hand along the rail trail six days a week. She says there is limited support for those out on the street.

"People aren't here for long. People come in, they do their job, and they leave. We are not getting a general feeling of outreach. We are getting specific jobs getting done and then people leaving."

Friesen says more housing is needed.

"On Monday, we had city council vote to send an OCP-compliant [Official Community Plan] zoning application to a public hearing. That worries me about how we are going to get any housing through for the people who live here," she said.

Kelowna's Gospel Mission is asking for financial support.

"It would be great to have some donations. Just bring in money. That's what it takes to keep outreach going. Donations of water and blankets because we can't even keep up with that. Right now, our shelves are empty," McKenzie added.

To donate to Kelowna's Gospel Mission, click here.