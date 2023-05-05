BC Transit provides options after council rejects new transfer system

Photo: Adrian Lam, Times Colonist

BC Transit is coming back to the table with a new proposal aimed at allaying Kelowna city council's concerns over a new system of providing transfers to riders.

The change is part of a system-wide overhaul of the transit fare collection system being introduced on 30 transit systems across the province before the end of the year.

The new "Umo" electronic fare collection system is slated to be implemented on Kelowna Regional Transit near the end of the year.

The system, introduced to council in February, features four changes including a new transfer policy.

Under the new system, riders would be able to utilize a transfer just once for the next scheduled bus as opposed to multiple times over a 90-minute period.

Council also took issue with a one year expiry for transit products such as packs of 10 rides and day passes.

They deferred a vote until BC Transit could come back with more information.

While acknowledging the concerns of city council, BC Transit says implementation of Umo across multiple systems requires a degree of standardization, including a universal transfer policy.

However, in response, BC Transit provided two options for council to consider.

One is to reduce the cost of a day pass to $5, which is double the current cash fare, a reduction of $1.50. This would cap the day pass at the cost of taking two single-directional trips.

The other would be to delay implementation of Umo within the Kelowna Regional Transit System to conduct a "comprehensive fare review" which would include an on-board day pass with removal of transfers.

Staff is recommending council approve option one.

The other three changes to the fare system remain unchanged.

Fare product refunds and one-year expiration are policy changes while the transfer system and conversion of the monthly pass to a 30-day pass require council approval.