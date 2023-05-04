Central Okanagan park becomes third designated Dark Sky Nocturnal Preserve in Canada

Cindy White

A Central Okanagan park has received a rare Dark Sky Site designation.

The Royal Astronomical Society of Canada has named Johns Family Nature Conservancy Regional Park as only the third Nocturnal Preserve in Canada.

“The night sky has so many stories tied to it. Where the stars came from, from Coyote. Even the moon is a pretty awesome story,” Coralee Miller, museum docent at Sncewips Heritage Museum, told the crowd of invited guests who gathered in the park Wednesday evening.

In fall 2019, the Regional District of Central Okanagan board approved a recommendation to seek the designation for the park, which covers 400 hectares on the south slopes above Okanagan Lake, in an area burned during the 2003 Okanagan Mountain Park fire.

“They learned about our program and they made an application,” said Bob King, chair of the Light Pollution Abatement Committee of the RASC. “We worked with them to make sure that any lighting that they have within the park has been retrofitted–they only had five or six lights, so it was easy for them to do.”

He says the Nocturnal Preserve designation is for areas with some light pollution, but not enough to interfere with the nocturnal habits of local wildlife.

“Here the skies, because of the presence of Kelowna and the surrounding communities, is probably about equivalent to a first-quarter moon in the sky or a third-quarter moon,” King explained. “We don’t want it much brighter than that, but at that level, the nocturnal environment–the plants, the animals, can still really sense that you have a dark night and a bright daytime.”

It’s not quite as dark as some of the places with Dark Sky Preserve designation, like Jasper National Park, but it isn’t as bright as sites that have been given Urban Star Park status by the RASC.

The aim of the designation is to help protect the sensitive ecosystem of Johns Family Nature Conservancy Regional Park.

“Having grown up in the Okanagan and watching the fire burn through here 20 years ago on the other side of the lake, it’s amazing to see what it’s become now,” said RDCO board chair Loyal Wooldridge. “This is a really special event to showcase the resilience of the natural environment that we live in here in our region.”

It was Wooldridge’s first time visiting the park. Invited guests were taken on a late evening hike to showcase the stunning views and habitat.