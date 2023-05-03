Kelowna's Jenny Craig location appears to have fallen victim to company's financial woes

Photo: Google Street View

It appears the financial woes of international weight loss company Jenny Craig are impacting the Okanagan.

A reader informed Castanet that Kelowna’s Jenny Craig location on Harvey Avenue closed without warning on Tuesday, and U.S. media reported Wednesday the company is closing up shop.

NBC News last week said Jenny Craig was warning employees of potential mass layoffs in the U.S. and Canada as it begins “winding down physical operations” and hunts for a buyer, according to communications the weight-loss company sent to employees.

Private equity firm HIG Capital bought Jenny Craig in April 2019 and, according to NBC News, had been trying to find financing to keep the company afloat, but Forbes reported on Wednesday that an email sent to employees on Tuesday night said Jenny Craig would be shutting down.

It is not known how many employees worked at the Kelowna Jenny Craig location. Calls to the business on Wednesday morning went unanswered.

Jenny Craig and her husband, Sidney Craig, incorporated the weight loss business in 1983 in Australia.

Part of Jenny Craig’s financial downfall after four decades is being blamed on new drugs like Ozempic that are intended to help Type 2 diabetes sufferers but are instead being used for weight loss.