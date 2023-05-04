Garage sale season arrives in Central Okanagan

Photo: Contributed

It's garage sale season in the Central Okanagan.

Neighbourhoods across Kelowna and West Kelowna are planning community yard sales that are taking place over the next few weeks.

First up this weekend, Kettle Valley in Kelowna and Tallus Ridge in West Kelowna.

The Kettle Valley Garage sale has been running for 22 years and takes place Saturday from 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. More than 200 participating sellers are expected to draw 3,000 visitors.

"You'll find anything and everything from vehicles, furniture, toys, clothing, home decor and much more," said the event's website.

Across the lake in Tallus Ridge, nearly 60 different addresses will be selling everything from patio furniture and gardening tools to electronics on Sunday.

Tallus Ridge event organizer Angelique Panther came up with the idea during the COVID-19 pandemic as a way to bring the community together. The event has already doubled in size, going from 30 participating houses the first year, to double that this year.

"It’s an amazing way to give back to my community and make connections. It’s great for others to meet their neighbours and to create a strong community sense where we look out for each other," she said.

"The more people you know, the better your relationships are, and the better your relationships are, the better and stronger your community is.”

Other community garage sales taking place over the next few weeks include Rose Valley on May 13 and Glenrosa on June 3.