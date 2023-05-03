Jane Hoffman Realty and HM Commercial Group go into business together

Photo: Contributed (L to R): Jeff Hudson and Marshall McAnerney of HM, and Angela Coupal, Jane Hoffman and Michael Hoffman of Jane Hoffman Realty.

Two of Kelowna’s top real estate agencies have joined forces.

Jane Hoffman Realty and HM Commercial Group are now working together. Both companies will put the name Unison in front of their respective monikers.

“The way we work is strikingly similar,” HM Commercial Realty principal Marshall McAnerney said in a press release. “I have always respected how Jane Hoffman does business, her integrity and the way she puts people first. In merging, we can enhance the client experience, and provide high-level and comprehensive real estate solutions.”

Jane Hoffman Realty deals in top-luxury residential sales, while HM, as its name suggests, is a commercial real estate company. The brokerages will continue to operate in their respective areas of strength but are calling their affiliation “the next evolution of residential and commercial real estate” in the valley.

“We see continued growth in our region into the future,” Hoffman said. “Our affiliation is an evolution that will bring elevated real estate service to those looking to fulfill both a commercial and residential need.”