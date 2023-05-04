City of Kelowna watching creeks and streams closely ahead of rain event

Madison Erhardt

The City of Kelowna says it is closely watching creeks and streams as unsettled weather approaches the Okanagan.

On Tuesday, Environment Canada told Castanet that the city could see anywhere from 10 to 30 millimetres of rain fall on Friday, which could significantly impact water levels.

The provincial government said Wednesday afternoon it expect the B.C. Interior flood situation to "deteriorate" this weekend.

"When we see significant changes in the unsettled weather that's occurring right now, we do a little bit of a check in all the culverts and streams and watch it. We are watching the gauges that we monitor through the River Forecast Centre," said Sandra Follack, Central Okanagan emergency program coordinator.

"We are advising people to stay away from creeks and streams and prepare their yards if they think they are going to flood," she added.

According to data from the BC River Forecast Centre, Mission Creek's water level has risen 60 centimetres over the last week.

Follack says sandbags are available to the public, including at fire halls and city yards.

"There are also sandbags placed in different areas throughout the Central Okanagan, and I suggest you go to your local government."

"It is for residents that know that they usually have some issues. We are not anticipating anything too unusual right now," she said on Wednesday.

On Tuesday, the BC River Forecast Centre upgraded a high streamflow advisory to a flood watch for the South Interior, including the Okanagan.

River Forecast Centre Levels of Warnings/Advisories: