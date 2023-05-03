RCMP search for Kelowna woman last seen in Mission B.C.

Photo: RCMP 35-year-old Stephanie Lang

The mother of a Kelowna woman who was last seen in Mission B.C. has reached out to Castanet for help to try and locate her daughter.

Mission RCMP have asked for the public's help finding 35-year-old Stephanie Lang who was reported missing on May 1, but was last seen almost a month ago on April 5.

Lang is decribed as:

Caucasian female

35 years;

five-foot-six (152 cm)

slender build

blonde hair

green eyes

She was last seen wearing:

black sweat pants

pink shoes

black baseball cap

Lang's mother Ree Lang tells Castanet her daughter lives in Kelowna but was last seen in Mission B.C.

"I received a message on April 19. She hasn't been online or had her phone on."

Ree Lang says her daughter typically stays in touch with Samuel Place where she lives in Kelowna, "she has not responded to any family including her younger brother, whom she is incredibly close to."

RCMP are asking anyone with information on Stephanie Lang's whereabouts is urged to contact Mission RCMP or their local police.