Kelowna Stands With Ukraine hosts Ukrainian dinner fundraiser

Photo: Madison Erhardt Hundreds gathered for a rally in support of Ukraine in Kelowna on March 6, 2022.

Kelowna residents can get a taste of authentic Ukrainian cooking Saturday while supporting the country's fight against Russia.

Kelowna Stands With Ukraine is hosting its second all-you-can-eat buffet fundraiser event Saturday evening, featuring cooking from five Ukrainian chefs who've recently moved to Kelowna.

“It will be all new Ukrainian food, not the ones that Canadians [have] known for hundreds of years,” said Denys Storozhuk, founder of Kelowna Stands with Ukraine.

Storozhuk created the local organization back in February 2022, when Russia first began its offensive against Ukraine, and the group has shipped hundreds of thousands of dollars worth of supplies for Ukraine's war effort since, while helping hundreds of Ukrainians who are fleeing war settle in the Okanagan.

Saturday's dinner will be held at the hall at Kelowna's First Baptist Church, which has a capacity of 190 people. Storozhuk says they hope to sell out the event, as they did during a similar fundraiser earlier this year. Tickets can be found here.

Storozhuk says the $3,500 raised at the last fundraiser was used to purchase medical supplies for a Kelowna medic who's been working on the front lines of the war for more than a year. The medic said the supplies helped save the lives of nine Ukrainian soldiers.

During Saturday's event, entertainment will be provided by Ukrainian musicians and a Ukrainian painter will be displaying their art. The group will also be announcing the recipient of a donated vehicle at Saturday's event. A family from Keremeos recently donated the vehicle and the group has received applications from 20 Ukrainian families. Another donated car was given to a recently arrived Ukrainian family in January.

Storozhuk says more Ukrainians are arriving in the Okanagan every day, but he believes more than 500 people have arrived in Kelowna since the war began, and likely more than 1,000 have settled across the wider Okanagan region.

“I would say a good part of those people came here because of our organization, we advertise it that we provide help and support,” he said. “People who come here know in advance that they'll get support, which they might not get in big cities where community is not so united.”

The group also continues to deliver supplies to Ukraine. About a month ago, one of the group's directors Danylo Sora made his third supply trip to Ukraine, through Poland, delivering medical supplies to a hospital in Rivne and two generators to a school in Poltava.

“With the air raids, the kids have to go to the bomb shelter all the time during school days and they were studying in the dark there,” he said. “Now it's solved.”

Storozhuk noted that donations to their cause have dwindled as time has gone on, so their organization wants to continue to hold fundraisers to remind Kelowna residents that Ukraine continues to need help.

“It's democracy against tyranny, that's why we try to help as much as we can to have some influence on these events,” Storozhuk said. “For a small city like Kelowna, I think it's pretty big what we're able to do.”

The City of Kelowna agrees, awarding Storozhuk last month with the Anita Tozer Memorial Award.

Those looking for more information about Kelowna Stands with Ukraine can find their Facebook page here.