City no longer financing homeowners share of infrastructure projects

Photo: Colin Dacre-file

As the city gets ready to bring sewer service to Central Rutland, Hall Road and Rio Drive areas, residents receiving the new service will have to foot the connection bill themselves.

Gone are the days when the cost of hooking up to a new sewer system could be added to the municipal tax bill or financed through the city.

The new sanitary sewer connection program adopted by council last year made changes to the financing framework.

Patrick Aylard, senior project manager, infrastructure delivery, says during previous projects, property owners contributed to covering the costs to pay back the city's loan through the Municipal Finance Authority.

However, the latest projects are being funded through senior government grants, including a $9 million Investing in Canada Infrastructure Program grant and connection area reserves.

Under the new financing model, residents are required to pay the entire connection cost up front.

"In this project, a key point to understand is that property owners are not obligated to connect to sewer, and they are not required to pay their fees until they are ready to connect," Aylard said in an email to Castanet explaining the program.

"There is no deadline for connection and sewer utility bills will not be issued until connection to the home occurs."

Aylard says at today's prices, the connection fee for a 100 metre service for a typical single family residence is $7,800 while a 150 metre connection for a multi-family residential home is $10,400.

Those prices could increase year-over-year due to inflation and construction market conditions. Costs could also vary depending on property conditions, length and depth of service.

"Property owners will also be required to fund their own connection from the building to the service point when they are ready to connect."

Aylard added the cost of sewer connection is typically lower than replacing an old septic system.

When making the bylaw change in 2022, the city concluded the previous program was no longer meeting community needs and expectations.

"The (proposed) framework is fair, simple, flexible, financially sustainable, provides residents an affordable opportunity to connect to the city’s sanitary system, and improves funding conditions for future grant applications," staff concluded at the time.

Construction began last month on the Central Rutland project with completion expected in 2026.

Other sewer upgrades on Hall Road and Wildwood Road and the Rio Drive area are scheduled to be completed by the end of the year with connection slated for early 2024.