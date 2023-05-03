Kelowna Dragon Boat Club hosting 'try it' on Saturday

Photo: Facebook - Okanagan Dragon Boat Racing Club

It's time to try dragon boating in the Kelowna.

The Kelowna Dragon Boat Club is getting ready to host its annual 'Try It Day' this weekend.

On Saturday at the downtown yacht club boat launch, anyone 18 years of age or older who decides to make a donation to the Central Okanagan Food Bank can take part in the one-day event.

"The club has been around since 1999 and with the Try It Day we implemented five years ago we used to charge for it. Now we want to give back to the community, so that's why we're doing a drive for the food bank," explained club president Becky Marks.

Marks says they hope to get 60 participants who may find their next favourite sport.

Registration will be open at 12:30 p.m. with participants on the water from 1 p.m. to 2 p.m. with coaches and paddlers.

Paddles and lifejackets will be supplied and participants are expected to wear appropriate clothing for the weather, including shoes that can get wet, hats and sunscreen, as well as a water bottle.

The club is also recommending people to leave all valuables at home as they'll be unsafe on the water and because there's nowhere to store them at the boat launch.