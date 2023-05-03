Kelowna tattoo shop holding Star Wars Flash Day

Photo: Tattoo Collective Kelowna

Star Wars Day is almost here and the Kelowna Tattoo Collective wants to celebrate the only way they know how.

On May 4, the tattoo studio is hosting its Star Wars Flash Day. People looking to get some fresh ink can walk into the shop without an appointment, pick out a Star Wars design that catches their eye and plant themselves in the chair and get a new tattoo. The event is cash-only and first come first serve.

Shop manager Kasen Foxx is a big-time Star Wars fan and tells Castanet this was a way for the store to have some fun with their customers, especially the most avid fans of a galaxy far, far away.

“There’s going to be Star Wars playing on TV all day, obviously. Then we’re also going to be hiding little Star Wars things around the shop. If people wear their Star Wars t-shirts and stuff, we’re going to give them a $10 discount," explained Foxx.

The store's tattoo artists have been gearing up for Star Wars Flash Day for a while now and are excited to show off thier work.

Foxx herself says there will be a good variety of options to choose from and that she's been working on some really unique one-of-a-kind type tattoos that's got her feeling extra giddy.

"All of our flash tattoos are first come, first serve. You come in, you look, you pick one. Mine are unique, meaning one time, one person and that one's gone," she said, explaining there are a few repeatable designs available.

The Kelowna Tattoo Collective, 1333 St Paul Street, is set to open its doors at 11 a.m. on Thursday and will be tattooing walk-in clients until they run out of designs.