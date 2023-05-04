UBCO researchers aim to squeeze energy from fruit waste

Photo: UBCO

Life is imitating art at the University of British Columbia Okanagan.

When Back to the Future was released in the 80's, Doc Brown played by Christopher Lloyd, used food scraps to power his DeLorean. The move seemed like science fiction.

Not anymore.



UBCO researchers are studying the potential of using fruit waste, both solid and leachate, to power fuel cells.

Leachate is described as water that has moved through a solid and leached out some of the constituents. This process can occur many places but is often found in landfill sites where water comes in contact with buried wastes and then leaches out chemicals from those wastes.

Researchers like the UBCO's Dr. Hirra Zafar are working to purify and improve the energy output of discarded food, particularly fruit waste, which is abundant in the Okanagan Valley.



“Today food waste is a sustainability challenge with detrimental environmental, economic and social implications,” says Dr. Zafar. “Current waste treatment methods, such as landfills and incineration, are associated with a wide range of adverse environmental impacts, including acidic waste leachate, air pollution, methane production and the release of harmful pollutants that result in environmental degradation and health risks.”



Researchers are creating microbial fuel cells to convert fruit waste into electrical energy using an anaerobic anode compartment. Anaerobic microbes can survive without oxygen and use organic matter by converting it into energy.

During the process the electroactive microbes consume the organic matter in the anode compartment and release electrons and protons. The electrons combine with protons and oxygen at the cathode to produce water, generating bioelectricity in the process.



Dr. Zafar, says different types of fruits provide different results when processed through a microbial fuel cell.



“Carbohydrates are first degraded into soluble sugars and smaller molecules such as acetate, which is then consumed by electroactive bacteria to produce electricity in the process of electrogenesis,” she explains.



The researchers are working towards increasing the bioconversion efficiency of fruit which they hope will result in higher voltage outputs.

The process is still not ready for commercial scale but Dr. Zafar says the study reinforces the possibilities of microbial fuel cells and the possibilities for turning waste into green and renewable energy also helps the environment.

“Microbial fuel cells are really at their developmental stage and they have so much potential,” Dr. Zafar says. “At this point, the voltage remains low, but I am excited to investigate how to improve their power output and apply these practices on a commercial scale.”

The research was a collaboration between UBCO and the University of Northern British Columbia and was published in the latest edition of Bioresource Technology.