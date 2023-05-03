Kelowna homeowner suing RCMP for damage caused in a raid

Photo: Brian Anderson

A Kelowna woman is going to court in an attempt to recover costs after she says RCMP members needlessly damaged her home in search of a suspect.

In a suit filed in provincial small claims court, Hongwei (Sally) Song is seeking more than $5,000 in damages, including damage to property, her reputation and for mental stress.

Song, who lives at 330 Prior Road North, says she rented a single room above her garage to Alexander Darmanin.

Events began to unfold about 10 a.m. on the morning of Sunday, May 2, 2021 when a large number of police arrived looking for Darmanin.

In a court filing, Song says she returned home from shopping about 10 a.m. to find her street blocked. It wasn't until an hour later when she says police called her asking where he lives in the house.

"I told police he rents a room above the garage, the room faced the street," she said in papers filed with the court.

"I have spare key...can open door...police refused. Police later called ERT. Broken four doors plus three locks into house."

Song says the damage was not necessary since she had a key, they could have knocked on the door or called him "and ask where he was."

He was not home when police broke in.

"RCMP damage my property, not Alex's property. I am victim. I didn't do anything wrong," says Song.

While police responded to a report of a person being held against their will, Song said the show of force was unnecessary and an over reaction.

"People think terrorist or it's a drug house," she wrote.

Darmanin was eventually arrested later that day in a black truck at Highway 97 and Adams Road with a female victim.

Song claims one officer at the scene apologized for the damage caused to her home.

She further states officer Jim Dehoog called the next day asking for photos of the damage and the cost for repair "that police were responsible for."

"He texted me, said he is on my side. He agreed with me I should not have to pay."

Song claims a civil litigation analysis said police deny any liability for any claim for compensation for repair costs incurred.

She is seeking $2,064 in repair costs, $2,000 for loss of reputation for me and my property and $1,000 for mental stress.

The RCMP have yet to respond to the suit.