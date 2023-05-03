Cherry Blossom Triathlon to impact Kelowna traffic Sunday morning

Photo: Contributed

The Cherry Blossom Triathlon is taking place Sunday and the City of Kelowna wants you to be aware of related road lane closures.

The bike course follows a clockwise loop from H2O Adventure Fitness Centre on Gordon Drive, to Casorso Road, Swamp Road and Dehart Road, then back to Gordon.



One-lane closures will go into effect from 5 a.m. to 12 p.m. including:

Right lane for northbound traffic on Gordon Drive from Old Meadows Road to Casorso Road

Eastbound traffic on Casorso Road from Gordon Drive to Swamp Road

Right turn lane on Dehart Road to Gordon Drive

Northbound traffic on Gordon Drive from Dehart Road to Tozer Avenue – detour to Lakeshore Drive



In addition, there will be no left turns off Lequime Road onto Gordon Drive but a detour will be available to Cook Road or Lexington Drive.

Motorists should also expect minor delays from 7:45 a.m. until 10:45 a.m. at the intersection of Lexington Drive and Gordon Drive, from 7:45 a.m. until 11 a.m. at the intersections of Lequime Road and Gordon Drive, Old Meadows Road and Gordon Drive, and Bartholomew Court and Dehart Road as participants will be crossing; the lights will be flashing.



A portion of the parking lot in front of H2O Adventure Fitness Centre will be closed to create a transition area and finish line. Exit from the facility parking lot will be directed via Lequime Road only.



Transit stops on the east side of Gordon Road from Dehart Road to Casorso Road between 7:30 a.m. and 11 a.m., will also be closed. There will also be minor transit disruptions on the east side of Gordon Drive and at Lequime Road between 8:30 a.m. and 11 a.m.