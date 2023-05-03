COSAR successfully tracks down missing Kelowna senior

Photo: COSAR

Central Okanagan Search & Rescue successfully located a missing elderly man Tuesday night in Kelowna.

COSAR was called out to assist RCMP in searching for the 97 year old with dementia, who had walked away from his home in the Gyro Beach area.

The man had last been seen at 2 p.m. and did not show up for dinner.

After a search of his residence, police were notified and called in COSAR to assist.

COSAR responded with 18 members, including its E-bike teams, ground searchers and search dogs.

After about an hour of searching the area, COSAR received a tip and discovered the missing man outside the search area at a local gas station, where he was reunited with family.

This was COSAR’s 21st call out of the year.